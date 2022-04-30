Other Ministries Joe Is Considering

Ministry of Politicians Who Don't Know the History of Politics

Ministry of Old Men Who Don't Read Books

Ministry of I Didn't Do It

Ministry of Chinese Masters for The Glorification of Soviet America

Ministry of Kill ‘Em All and Blame It On The Enemy

Ministry of Hollywood Stars Are Better Than You

Ministry of We’re Not Spying On You We Swear

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

