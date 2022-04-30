Other Ministries Joe Is Considering

Ministry of Awesomeness
Ministry of Doubleplusungood
Ministry of Ministry (ROCK ON!)
Ministry of We’re Not Spying On You We Swear
Ministry of Hollywood Stars Are Better Than You
Ministry of Keepin’ It Real
Ministry of Fuck All
Ministry of Love (mmmm, yeah, baby)
Ministry of Shit Hitting The Fan
Ministry of Jive Talkin’
Ministry of Golf Courses
Ministry of Kill ‘Em All and Blame It On The Enemy
Ministry of Starting Wars Just ‘Cuz
Ministry of Alien Encounters
Ministry of Right-Handers vs. Evil Left-Handers
Ministry of Chinese Masters for The Glorification of Soviet America
Ministry of Dirty Priests Done Dirt Cheap
Ministry of I Didn't Do It
Ministry of Stoners and Boners
Ministry of Old Men Who Don't Read Books
Ministry of Politicians Who Don't Know the History of Politics