Other Ministries Joe Is Considering

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 30 April 2022

image for Other Ministries Joe Is Considering
Orwell Is A Proud Daddy Today

Ministry of Awesomeness

Ministry of Doubleplusungood

Ministry of Ministry (ROCK ON!)

Ministry of We’re Not Spying On You We Swear

Ministry of Hollywood Stars Are Better Than You

Ministry of Keepin’ It Real

Ministry of Fuck All

Ministry of Love (mmmm, yeah, baby)

Ministry of Shit Hitting The Fan

Ministry of Jive Talkin’

Ministry of Golf Courses

Ministry of Kill ‘Em All and Blame It On The Enemy

Ministry of Starting Wars Just ‘Cuz

Ministry of Alien Encounters

Ministry of Right-Handers vs. Evil Left-Handers

Ministry of Chinese Masters for The Glorification of Soviet America

Ministry of Dirty Priests Done Dirt Cheap

Ministry of I Didn't Do It

Ministry of Stoners and Boners

Ministry of Old Men Who Don't Read Books

Ministry of Politicians Who Don't Know the History of Politics

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

