91% of All American Women Who Fly Positively Love The Airport's New Automatic Frisking Machines

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 4 May 2022

image for 91% of All American Women Who Fly Positively Love The Airport's New Automatic Frisking Machines
Detroit dentist Dr. Lindina Begganini says she literally fell in love with her Automatic Frisking Machine.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The union that represents airport security guards, (aka Friskers) are very angry at the new advancement.

BuzzFuzz is reporting that close to 78% of the "Friskers" have been laid off due to the fact that every major American airport has installed the new, state-of-the-art Automatic Frisking Machines.

A spokesperson for JFK Airport stated that after interviewing 907 women, between the ages of 22 and 72, 91% told him that they absolutely love the hell out of the new Automatic Frisking Machines.

One recently divorced lady, who is a Dentist from Detroit, said that the AFM gave her the best fucking airport body frisk that she has ever received.

Another woman, a pole dancer from Cleveland, admitted that the new "Frisker" turned her on so much, that she decided to go through the boarding line three times.

SIDENOTE: A spokesman for Jet Blue Airlines noted that his company is very happy that every women who goes through the Automatic Frisking Machine boards her plane with a huge, gigantic smile on her satisfied face.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Airportairport security

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more