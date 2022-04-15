New constipation therapy using THIS

Los Angeles, CA - Medwire: Researcher Jules X. Laxifer announced today in a noon press conference a new promising therapy for constipation, on the steps of the District Court House.

Inspired by research in a related field, birthing, Laxifer has run trials in the ocean of a new constipation therapy.

Laxifer skipped the normal peer review process in order to more quickly benefit mankind. He comes from a long long line of firmly constipated forefathers.

“Throw out your laxatives and suppositories. Inspired by this research , my team brings you:

Dolphin assisted large stool expulsion

“That’s it! Now come to the beech and get out there with those dolphins.”