Doctors are baffled... women requesting testosterone

Las Vegas, NV - The upswing in requests for the male hormone, testosterone by women has doctors asking, why?

"I have asked several of my patients, but I have yet to hear an answer that makes any sense. One woman told me she felt she needed it to play paintball. Clever, but no cigar."

Doctors say they cannot pass out prescriptions to just any Tom, Dick or Mary. To be legal, each script has to have an approved use and proper diagnosis.

"It's very rare for women to require such. I only hope they will not be tempted to try some of that junk online when we turn them down. Please ladies, don't take matters into your own hands...save it for the real men."

We were able to talk to one female found crying outside her OB/GYN's office. She asked that her name be left out of it.

"She is such a big poop that doctor of mine! She said I was just being silly. She doesn't understand what I am going through. Since Covid my husband has been working out at home with his buddies. They won't let me near their junk. They are in there giggling like a bunch of schoolgirls. I just want to be part of the group... he doesn't love ME anymore!"

The answer to this saga is like trying to find a needle in a haystack, you only find it when you get pricked.