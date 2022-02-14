Massachusetts Is Replacing All of Their Red Stop Signs With Blue Ones

All red stop signs in Massachuesetts will soon be a thing of the past.

BOSTON – (Satire News) – The Massachusetts legislature has just passed a bill that mandates that all of the state’s red stop signs be replaced with blue ones.

Mimosa Sabrosa, with The Alpha Beta News Agency, reported that the vote was 99-1 in favor of the sign change, which is in keeping with the Democrat color being blue and the Republican color being red.

State Senator Marsha B. Bindynello [R-Pilgrim Musket], who was the only dissenting vote, stated that she is in the process of leaving Massachusetts and moving to a red state; probably Florida, North Carolina, or Iowa.

Bindynello commented that twice last week some teenage blue staters totally covered her 2020 Kia Sorento with blue posted notes.

The senator, also noted that her landlord, out of the blue (no pun intended), raised her rent from $900 a month to $1,700 a month.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

