Does This Mean Bill Cosby Raped The Women But...So What?

On a technicality, Bill Cosby was released from prison after serving three, that’s just three out of ten years in prison.

What a horrible way for the United States to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2021! Cosby out on a technicality!

The technicality? Cosby confessed to a previous District Attorney who promised not to prosecute Cosby.

Huh?

Does that mean that if Lee Harvey Oswald had confessed to killing John F. Kennedy to the Dallas County District Attorney, Oswald would not have been prosecuted?

Another technicality, but not part of the promise, was that more than one woman testified against Cosby, saying he was a serial rapist.

Excuse a tax-payer for asking another question, but how else is a serial rapist going to be judged to be a serial rapist unless at least four victims testify against the accused serial rapist?

Does "out on a technicality" mean that Bill Cosby is innocent? He’s Dr. Huxtable again. He never raped anyone? He didn’t drop quaaludes in women’s drinks, drugging, and then forcibly raping them? He's one of the good old boys again?

Maybe Cosby can do a stint on a self-help program. Make guest appearances. Publish a book. Title it Crime And Zero Punishment.

Cosby raped. Over 90 women said Cosby raped them. A technicality does not erase what women swore to under oath. Rape is a criminal act, proving once again that there is seldom justice for victims of rape.

Justice for the women was ignored because of a technicality? The technicality was a promise by a District Attorney not to prosecute. Smells fishy?

That oath on the bible was ignored because of a technicality?

The bible's honor has been disgraced.

