Trump Proves He’s A Tough Guy

Donald J. proved he was a real pseudo tough guy by announcing he would call out the military to shoot taxpayers protesting in the streets for the murder of George Floyd.

One can only guess that the bone spurs must have retracted. Although, he hasn’t said he would necessarily lead the charge.

As though the over-100,000 dead from coronavirus wasn’t a sufficient tragedy, only some kind of worm could ignore those deaths and threaten to add to that number by announcing he would call in the military to kill Americans presumably.

No way will Trump ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize with that call to action.

With no video, Lee Harvey Oswald was picked up in a theatre less than an hour following President Kennedy’s assassination, arrested and charged.

With a video of the police officer’s knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for seven minutes, begging for his life until he died, that police officer was not charged. He went home to dinner that night. That injustice produced the protest.

In some places in the United States, a black man can’t even go jogging without getting shot at and killed. Recently, a white woman at the Central Park bird sanctuary in New York called the police because a black man asked her to put her dog on a leash. Everything caught on a cell phone, justice moved with speed. She was dismissed from her job.

Trump, Attorney General Barr, and Mitch McConnell are a discredit to the United States of America.

Bravo Taylor Swift: ”We will vote you out of office.”

And the early bird got the worm.

Read more by this author: