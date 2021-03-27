Kamala Harris Finally Gets A Desk

After several White House announcements made by President Biden, with Kamala Harris standing idly to one side but smiling pleasantly as Biden spoke, she has at last been given a desk to sit at, or part of an extended long table to sit at, while the President speaks.

Thank goodness.

Things looked odd before the desk, or the extended long table. Someone could have supplied a podium of her own to stand behind, but no, she was just left there, hanging out, happily witnessing Biden’s latest announcement.

Thank goodness she wasn’t moved to do a Christopher Walken dance routine like the one he performed in Pennies From Heaven!

Maybe Kamala was given the extra desk - or extended long table - because she threatened to bring her lunch (thermos and all) and eat it while Biden spoke. Or said she would wheel out some exercise equipment and work out while he made his latest announcement: Time is money, and you can't waste time.

Either way, the desk, or extended long table, is better for the optics.

But maybe the standing alone over to one side of the stage was payback for the busing-ambush during the presidential debate? Remember those instant tee-shirts with a picture of Kamala Harris in the second grade for sale to raise her campaign funds?

Cute, but not exactly the Apple commercial during the Super Bowl.

Up in the polls for a couple of weeks, but soon withdrew from the presidential race a few weeks later.

But now Kamala Harris has a desk, a podium, or an extended long table, and isn't hidden away like Mike Pence, and she is the first woman Vice President of the United States.

Like wow!

Read more by this author: