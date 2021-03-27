Who Let Trump Out Of The Shed?

While the world was settling down comfortably in his absence, suddenly Trump spoke. Or, as usual, misspoke.

Of the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, Trump contended that his mob was giving the police hugs and kisses. Either that’s how Trump gives hugs and kisses, or he needs a new pair of glasses.

Police were brutally injured, and five died due to Trump’s order to Go and save your country!

Save the country from what? A fair election that Donald Trump lost? Videos of the carnage at the Capitol are anything resembling hugs and kisses.

Who believes that?

Then there was Trump’s review of President Biden’s first press conference. A stellar performance of executive ability, with clear replies to every question asked. And no insults or schoolyard name-calling.

Sour grapes from Mar-a-Lago said that all the questions were softball questions. A softball question would have been if someone had asked Biden, “How do you spell Nobel, as in the person for whom the prize was named?”

Trump would have gotten that softball question wrong. Even his family members kept making that spelling error, spelling it n-o-b-l-e, though Trump and family members wanted Trump to receive the prize.

The Noble Prize for Peace.

Of course, if asked to spell Peace, Trump probably would have spelled it P-i-e-c-e.

Better Trump should remain in the Shed, and not embarrass himself.

