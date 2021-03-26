150 Capitol Policemen Injured, 2 Killed After “Hugging, Kissing” Trump Supporters January 6th

Mar-A-Lago - Former President Donald Trump has proclaimed here today to Fox News, that the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6th were orderly and peaceful, and not the murderous thugs that the #fakenews has portrayed.

“All I saw was very fine people there, they brought donuts for the Capitol police, and they were hugging and having a great time,” said Trump.

“They never said “Hang Mike Pence”, it was “Dang Mike Pence you’re a great guy,” he continued. “There was no bear spray either. That was just silly string. They were looking for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to give them nice big hugs too.”