150 Capitol Policemen Injured, 2 Killed After “Hugging, Kissing” Trump Supporters January 6th

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Friday, 26 March 2021

image for 150 Capitol Policemen Injured, 2 Killed After “Hugging, Kissing” Trump Supporters January 6th

Mar-A-Lago - Former President Donald Trump has proclaimed here today to Fox News, that the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6th were orderly and peaceful, and not the murderous thugs that the #fakenews has portrayed.

“All I saw was very fine people there, they brought donuts for the Capitol police, and they were hugging and having a great time,” said Trump.

“They never said “Hang Mike Pence”, it was “Dang Mike Pence you’re a great guy,” he continued. “There was no bear spray either. That was just silly string. They were looking for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to give them nice big hugs too.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more