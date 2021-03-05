Q-Anon Change Date of Trump Inauguration and Resulting "Storm" Again, to January 20, 2024

Washington D.C.- The extremist conspiracy group Q-Anon predicted a "Storm" in which Donald Trump was to be returned to power -

despite losing the election - on January 20th. The event failed to materialize again on March 4th as they had predicted.

Undaunted, the supreme secret leader of the online group, who they refer to as "Q", the all-knowing and powerful, has revealed to many of the followers that a new date for Trump's triumphant return has been established as January 20th, 2024.

"On that date, we have it on good authority from "Q", we will have the Storm, in which our glorious leader, Trump will cast out the cabal of Democrat child molesters and the Deep State, to rule our country forever," said one believer.