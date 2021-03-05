Biden Calls Texas Thinking Neanderthal

Poor Texas. Freezing from the 2021 winter from the coldest arctic blast ever, destroying waterlines, no running water, freezing the grid, without any heat, or food, people burning furniture to stay warm or freezing to death in homes, cars, some surviving in neighbors’ homes, the Texas US Senator skipping town for the warm weather of Cancun, unconscionably blaming his escape to Cancun on his daughters, no one buying it, Texan torture seemed endless.

And it is endless. With continuous deaths from COVID-19, the Governor of Texas announced that Texans could now stop wearing their masks.

What? Is COVID over with? Gone? No more?

Not so fast!

“Texans are smart,” said Governor Abbot. “We don’t need Government (meaning Biden) telling us to wear masks. We are a free and independent state.”

Okay.

The President of the United States skipped calling the Governor stupid, instead went further and called the Governor’s thinking neanderthal.

The nation can finally see the preverbal light at the end of the COVID tunnel, with vaccine production and distribution, social distancing, and wearing masks.

But the Governor of Texas, who did such a great job letting Texas freeze, blatantly announced, “Don’t wear your masks. We don’t need the government telling us what to do.”

Just a little dopey.

So Biden called that neanderthal thinking. Governor Abbot was outraged. The Governor was spitting bullets.

So what? Don’t want to wear masks? Place a quarantine on Texas. Keep Texans who won't wear masks in Texas. Stop the spread.

Donald Trump was overheard asking, “What’s a neanderthal?”

Next, he’s going to say, “There are some good neanderthals.”

