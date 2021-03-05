Biden Calls Texas Thinking Neanderthal

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Friday, 5 March 2021

image for Biden Calls Texas Thinking Neanderthal
"Old people's thinking."

Poor Texas. Freezing from the 2021 winter from the coldest arctic blast ever, destroying waterlines, no running water, freezing the grid, without any heat, or food, people burning furniture to stay warm or freezing to death in homes, cars, some surviving in neighbors’ homes, the Texas US Senator skipping town for the warm weather of Cancun, unconscionably blaming his escape to Cancun on his daughters, no one buying it, Texan torture seemed endless.

And it is endless. With continuous deaths from COVID-19, the Governor of Texas announced that Texans could now stop wearing their masks.

What? Is COVID over with? Gone? No more?

Not so fast!

“Texans are smart,” said Governor Abbot. “We don’t need Government (meaning Biden) telling us to wear masks. We are a free and independent state.”

Okay.

The President of the United States skipped calling the Governor stupid, instead went further and called the Governor’s thinking neanderthal.

The nation can finally see the preverbal light at the end of the COVID tunnel, with vaccine production and distribution, social distancing, and wearing masks.

But the Governor of Texas, who did such a great job letting Texas freeze, blatantly announced, “Don’t wear your masks. We don’t need the government telling us what to do.”

Just a little dopey.

So Biden called that neanderthal thinking. Governor Abbot was outraged. The Governor was spitting bullets.

So what? Don’t want to wear masks? Place a quarantine on Texas. Keep Texans who won't wear masks in Texas. Stop the spread.

Donald Trump was overheard asking, “What’s a neanderthal?”

Next, he’s going to say, “There are some good neanderthals.”

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more