GOP Asks Senate Dems to Write "GOP is the Party of Fiscal Responsibility" 10,000 Times on Chalk Board

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Friday, 5 March 2021

Washington D.C. - As a requirement of passing the $1.9 trillion Covid Relief Bill in the U.S. Senate, Republican senators are taking advantage of an old 1829 law, still on the books, requiring that senators of the party asking Congress to spend money that it doesn't have to apologize for their irresponsibility by repeatedly writing a message on a chalk board in front of the senate, imploring its members to behave in a fiscally appropriate manner.

The GOP, under whom the annual federal deficit crossed the trillion-dollar mark for the first time, thanks to its tax cut for wealthy individuals and corporations, has now deemed itself the Party of Fiscal Responsibility, or PFR.

"We can't spend money we don't have. Everyone should know this by now," said GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

