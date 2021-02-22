Political Party that Tried to Cancel All Votes Cast in Detroit and Philadelphia Really Pissed at Being Called Racists

GOP tried to throw out all ballots in Detroit

Orlando, Florida - Leaders of the Republican Party gathered in Orlando, Florida for the CPAC Convention to be held next week.

Spokesmen for the Party immediately complained that they were being cancelled by the media establishment for exhibiting racism during the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

"There are no racists in the Republican Party. We have many African American and Hispanic members, and more are joining," said one commentator.

This, despite the GOP's attempt to have the votes of the entire cities of Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta simply thrown out, while keeping the ballots of predominantly white neighboring counties in the count.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

