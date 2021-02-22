Texas Voters Circulate Petition to Replace Ted Cruz in U.S. Senate With His Daughters

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Monday, 22 February 2021

Houston - Ted Cruz's daughters and wife returned from Cancun this week, as some Texas voters began circulating a petition to send his daughters to Washington D.C. in his place.

Said one supporter of the petition, "apparently, his kids are making all the tough decisions in that family, and we need to fight the Biden agenda, so we need their persuasive reasoning power in Congress, not Ted's. Cruz couldn't even convince a few Congressmen to overturn the election".

Cruz's wife, Heidi, seemed to support the idea. "Ted's doing a great job handing out water, and the girls could use the experience for their Civics classes."

