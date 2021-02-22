Ted Cruz Pleased That Public Has Now Forgotten About His Attempt to Overturn Certified Election

Houston- Disgraced Texas Senator Ted Cruz, widely criticized and ridiculed for leaving the state for sunny Cancun in the middle of the recent weather crisis, and then blaming his decision on his family, was nonetheless happy that he hasn’t heard anything in the news about the attempted Trump coup, and his role in that treason, for at least a week.

“People here seemed so infuriated over my regrettable decision to fly to Mexico that they have forgotten that I also tried to bring down our Democratic Government by supporting a wannabe dictator in his attempts to have the certified results of the election just thrown out, allowing him to stay in power” said Cruz.