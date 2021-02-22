Organizers of CPAC Event Promise Reluctant Attendee Pence That No Hangings to Be Allowed

Orlando, Florida - After Mike Pence, an Indiana-based member of the Republican Party, was threatened with lynching by a crowd of angry Trump followers who erected a gallows outside the Capitol, forcing him to flee for his life, organizers of the follow-up event CPAC Conference promised him no such hangings had been planned.

Pence has not been seen in public since the last GOP event “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C.

The CPAC was formerly a meeting of leading conservatives, but has been taken over by the cult of Donald Trump, members of which recently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a coup attempt.

“We promise not to hang Mr. Pence or call him a traitor as long as he has a reasonable explanation of why he upheld his oath and didn’t follow the directions of our glorious leader” said one organizer.

