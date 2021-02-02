Conservative Political Party that Fights "Cancel Culture" Also Censures Members Who Disappoint it's Leader

Washington D.C. - A conservative political party that prides itself on fighting the liberal "Cancel Culture", a movement which seeks to disenfranchise those who disagree with them, and eliminate any exchange of ideas deemed politically incorrect, has decided to censure any member who chooses to stand in the way of that noble goal by opposing anything said or done by its leader, Donald Trump.

Several members were ostracized by leaders of the Republican party after the election, including Liz Cheney, Doug Ducey, Adam Kinzinger, Tom Rice, Mitt Romney, and others who didn't even hold office, like Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake in Arizona. All had put forth the subversive idea that Trump had actually lost the election.

Meanwhile, the GOP approved of those who attempted to help the leader organize a coup, including Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Louis Gohmert and the well armed truthers Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

"We can't have people like Cindy McCain in the party any longer, as they stand in the way of eliminating the Cancel Culture," said Greene in a recent interview.