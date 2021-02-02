Trump Senate Lawyers Offer 6 Word Defense, Then Rest: "What About Hillary, What About Antifa"

Washington D.C. - The week-long impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump concluded on Friday, when lawyers for the disgraced head of state wrapped up the trial in the Senate with just six words: "What about Hillary, what about Antifa".

The remarks followed 5 days of testimony from people who were present at the January 6 riots in which Trump's extremist minions followed his orders to "Go to the Capitol", and "If you don't fight, you will lose your country", after claiming the election had been stolen.

Trumpists, QAnon followers, gun enthusiasts, Proud Boys, Boogaloo boys and other assorted lunatics had also tried to hunt down various lawmakers, including Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence, the latter of whom refused to hand over the election to Trump instead of counting the legal ballots. Mr. Pence was still hiding in an undisclosed location a month after the crowd had attempted to lynch him.

"Not going to vote for impeachment unless we also impeach some Antifa and Clintons," said Lindsey Graham.