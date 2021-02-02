Louis Gohmert Files Charges in East Texas Accusing Hillary Clinton of Being a "Whatabout"

Tyler, Texas - U.S. Congressman Louis Gohmert filed charges at the courthouse here, yesterday, accusing former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of involving herself in multiple illegal activities, including participating in "Whataboutism", which Gohmert believes is a felony.

The charges included having dozens of political opponents assassinated, ordering a crowd of extremists to attack the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, stealing billions of dollars, attempting to overthrow the U.S. Government and of course running a sex traffic ring out of a pizza restaurant.

Gohmert submitted evidence of the crimes by submitting to the court excerpts of articles penned by Alex Jones, Roger Stone and Candace Owens and the tweets of President Trump.

Gohmert also included numerous quotes of various Republican politicians taken from debates ending with the phrase "what about Hillary?"

"Just about every argument I've seen involving right wingers ends with the statement, so there must be something illegal there " said Gohmert.