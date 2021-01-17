Donald Trump Wanted A Big Send-Off On Wednesday

Donald Trump would like a big sendoff when he leaves the White House for the last time on Wednesday, January 20. Unfortunately, Putin can’t make it. Kim Jong-un is busy, and the Queen of England is occupied with her horses. So, he’ll have to settle for the few stragglers remaining at the White House to wave him off on Marine One.

At Andrews Air Force Base, where Air Force One is parked, Trump hoped for the Marine Corp band to celebrate his final departure. However, the band will be at Joseph R. Biden's inaugural ceremony, but the airbase will play a record instead, supplied by Joseph R. Biden.

Trump will leave Washington D.C. as president, but mid-way to Florida, he’ll become the former president. Air Force One will then land at the nearest airstrip, and Trump, with luggage and relatives, will be transferred onto a commercial flight or any plane headed for Florida with available seating.

Air Force One will then immediately make a U-turn back to D.C. to await flight orders, if any, from President Joseph R. Biden.

At the airstrip, Trump’s luggage and boxes will be checked for any smuggled items taken from the White House. White House labeled soaps and bathrobes are considered okay, but the Gilbert Stuart portrait of George Washington and famed bust sculpture of Abraham Lincoln are no-nos.

The White House silver has already been counted and safely stored, as were all chandeliers, candelabras, china, rugs, and drapery.

A cavity search will not be required, and the golden toilet belonging to Trump has already been removed and flushed back to Florida.

However, it is believed that Donald Trump will be back in Washington, D.C., in 4 to 6 months.

