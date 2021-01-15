Giuliani Explains “Trial By Combat”; Says He Thought of Game of Thrones’ Dragons Burning Capitol

Washington - Trump’s unhinged attorney Rudy Giuliani attempted to explain what he meant by his “Trial by Combat” reference in a fiery speech delivered to a mob of Trump supporters before they attacked the United States Capitol, pillaging the building and doing battle with police.

“I didn’t really mean for them to march on the Capitol. I was thinking about Game of Thrones,” said Rudy.

Asked what he meant by the reference to the hit fantasy show, he further explained, “I was trying to conjure up some fire-breathing dragons to go burn down the Congress.”

Reporters interviewing the disgraced lawyer had no further questions.