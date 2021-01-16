Land mine appears in Washington

Here is your land mine, people.

Police in Washington have discovered a land mine in the Pool of Remembrance near the Washington Monument. It is believed to have been left there by supporters of the Where Do I Find A Land Mine When I Need One? Association.

This group have operated under the radar for a couple of years, and were first brought to the public consciousness when they put a land mine in the Empire State Building elevator in New York. Their end game is somewhat confusing, as neither mine was fully primed to explode.

So the idea seems to be that the group are providing a public service rather than posing a terrorist threat to American citizens. Can't be half as bad as an unstable president trashing his own government.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

