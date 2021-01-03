Republicans To Overturn Biden Election Instead Of Using 25th Amendment

The Republicans are getting dumber and dumber. Instead of using the 25th Amendment to remove the most incompetent and dangerous president in history, Canadian Ted Cruz and John Edwards look-alike Josh Hawley are making plans to attempt to deny President-elect Joseph Biden his office.

No, it isn’t the plot for an Our Gang film.

Both Cruz and Hawley are champing at the bit for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Werewolf and the Cute Haircut are planning to make waves that won’t get them anywhere in 2021, but oh boy! People will remember Werewolf and the Haircut in 2024. Or so they think.

Sensibly waiting in the wings, respectful of the Constitution, and unwilling to reduce the US to a banana republic, is Mitt Romney. Unlike the Werewolf and the Haircut, Romney has executive experience as the successful Governor of Massachusetts. He also has pizzaz.

A haircut or a spotted leopard beard do not make for pizzaz.

So on the 6th of January, eleven Senate Republicans, led by leopard-spotted Ted Cruz, vow to reject the Electoral College count, make a lot of noise, catch Trump’s eye to recognize their loyalty, and snap up the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.

Chances are Trump will be embroiled neck-deep in a criminal case of his own, swamped with future criminal cases and trials, and not in a position to give anyone a leg up into the White House.

But dumb and dumber are still looking for a wink from the dumbest.

