Trump Gave The State Of Georgia To The Democrats For $2,000

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Friday, 1 January 2021

image for Trump Gave The State Of Georgia To The Democrats For $2,000
"Georgia and $2,000 on our minds."

Donald Trump must enjoy stepping into it. What’s the it? The it could be anything from a juvenile tweet to the entire state of Georgia.

Attempting to belittle the $600 Democratic COVID-19 supplement, Donald Trump said it should have been a $2,000 supplement.

Well, it didn’t take Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi any time to accept Donald Trump’s suggestion. She put before the House a measure to pass an added $2,000 COVID-19 check. It also passed without a whimper.

Whiplashed, Donald Trump asked, "Huh? What just happened?".

Of course, Mitch McConnell and the Republicans were against the $2,000 supplement. They didn’t even want to pass the $600 supplement.

Ironically, Donald Trump finds himself on Nancy Pelosi's side.

Talk about CA-RAM-BA! And the Mexican hat dance Trump must be doing!

While the $2,000 supplementary check was passed in the House, the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, doesn’t want to bring it to a vote on the Senate floor because it's certain to pass.

And now the state of Georgia enters this stew.

Georgia citizens want that extra $2,000 check. Georgia also has a runoff election on January 5 for two Senate seats. If Democrats win both seats, the Republicans will lose their majority in the Senate, and it will go to the Democrats. The Democrats will bring the measure to a vote. Georgians will have an added $2,000.

Whew!

Good-bye, Mitch McConnell.

Hello, Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

And thank you, Donald Trump!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

