Organization of Ducks Who Are Lame Say It’s Unfair to Associate Them With Trump

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 2 January 2021

Washington D.C. - An organization dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of ducks who have been injured in various accidents and shootings has lodged complaints with news organizations, Congress and others using the term "Lame Duck" to describe outgoing President Donald Trump, claiming the term is denigrating to their injured members.

Numerous Cease and Desist notices were filed with users of the "Lame Duck" description of Trump, threatening court action.

"It is simply unfair to our members to be confused or associated with that con man," said a representative of the group ODL, Organization of Lame Ducks. "We have noticed a sharply reduced level of support, such as the sharing of scraps of bread by people at outdoor lunches, after Trump lost the election," said another.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

