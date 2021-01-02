Local Man Given 2 1/2 Month Notice by Employer Spends It At Golf Course, Demanding His Job Back

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 2 January 2021

image for Local Man Given 2 1/2 Month Notice by Employer Spends It At Golf Course, Demanding His Job Back
Man fired from job returning to his house from golf

Washington D.C. - A Washington D.C. area man residing on Pennsylvania Ave., recently given a 2 1/2 month notice by his employer that he would be terminated on January 20th and forced to vacate his residence, has decided to spend the remaining time of his employment on the golf course. While in-between holes at the course, he has been seen on his cellphone, sending out tweets and messages that his employer didn't really fire him, and that he is refusing to leave his position.

These activities were performed in lieu of actually performing the functions of his job, it was learned.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was reported to be working with various other employees at the company to toss out the owners and management of the company, so he could be reinstated. He also apparently has called authorities and ordered them to investigate and arrest his replacement.

Further details were unavailable.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

