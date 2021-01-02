Trump Almost Conceded Election Last Week Until He Saw Melania's Interior Decorating at Mar-A-Lago

West Palm Beach, Florida - Lame duck president, Donald Trump, who spent his Christmas vacation at his private resort Mar-A-Lago in Florida, had decided, on his way from Washington D.C., to concede the U.S. election to President-elect Joe Biden, but changed his mind when he saw what wife Melania had approved for the interior decorating at his future home.

Trump was disappointed at the classic marble and dark wood motif, as well as the pictures hanging throughout the living quarters. He demanded it all be ripped out and replaced with alternative adornments, and decided to return to Washington D.C. and attempt to retain his White House residence by launching a coup and overturning the election results, with the help of his most trusted stooges in the Republican Party.

"We won a great victory in November, I won't go back to Mar-A-Lago. There are no pictures on the wall depicting my achievements, like my Nobel Prize and my Greatest President of All Time Award."