Another Dropkick For Donald Trump By The Supreme Court

In a unanimous decision by the US Supreme Court, Donald Trump received another dropkick out of the Supreme Court and out of the White House. Trump’s team hasn’t yet petitioned Santa Claus to throw out the 2020 election, but after Santa, Trump's lawyers will petition the Mar-a-Lago Family Golf Club.

Santa Claus has a tradition of rewarding only those who have been nice, not naughty, and the whole world knows about the Stormy Daniels affair, and that was not nice.

The Mar-a-Lago Family Golf Club will follow Santa’s rejection. They’ve already decided to side with Donald Trump, giving him an unprecedented unanimous vote to throw out the 2020 election, the Constitution, Democracy, and keep Donald Trump in office.

When Santa rejects Trump’s petition to throw out the 2020 election, or whatever legal scholars are calling it, the Mar-a-Lago Family Golf Club should be a sure bet.

"Trump can get the Golden Toilets of America to side with him, but Trump is leaving January 20, one way or another."

One way is by limousine, attend the inaugural, then fly by helicopter to Air Force One, and home to Florida, where all retired folks go. Or he could be carried out by Seal Team 6, dumped on Pennsylvania Avenue, hail a cab, and then fly commercial to Florida.

One way or the other, Trump is history.

