Dolly Parton Saves Baby From Dingo

Funny story written by Wildpete

Friday, 11 December 2020

image for Dolly Parton Saves Baby From Dingo
The dingo looking ashamed

BRISBANE – As if helping to fund the Covid-19 vaccine, supporting victims of wildfires, and getting books to underprivileged children wasn’t enough, now country star Dolly Parton has saved a baby from a dingo.

While touring the Northern Territory of Australia last week, her entourage came upon a woman screaming “a dingo has my baby!” Ms. Parton leapt into action, and tracked the dingo down. She then spent the next 15 minutes regaling the dog-like creature about tales of her upbringing in Appalachia.

According to witness Herb Indenture, “When she started in about growing up with 11 brothers and sisters, and pulling together in the hard times, it really made that dingo think. It stared at her for a moment, put the baby down and trotted away, with a tear in its eye.”

Parton then celebrated by donating bone marrow.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

