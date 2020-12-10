Justices Offer to Hand Over Presidency to Trump if Ted Cruz Promises to Stay Away From Supreme Court Building

SCOTUS Threatened by torturing Cruz legal arguments

Washington - All nine members of the United States Supreme Court signed a legal brief agreeing to reverse the results of the Presidential election, providing that President Trump and the state of Texas withdraw their threat of subjecting the panel to hours of poorly-attempted legal arguments and abrasive whining from Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Even liberal justices on the high court, like Sonia Sotomayor, gave up on their duties to try and save the U.S. democracy and rule of law when it was announced that the annoying Senator would deliver screeching nonsensical conspiracy theories about voter fraud and logic-twisting pleadings for up to three days in front of the SCOTUS jurists.

“I like beer, but no amount of suds will be sufficient to deal with having to listen to Cruz,” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

