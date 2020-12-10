Trump Mistakenly Pardons Hunter Biden

The White House, Washington, D. C. - Overwhelmed by an enormous pile of pardons for members of his family, numerous aides, and some really bad guys, President Donald Trump inadvertently signed one for Biden Hunter, the son of President-elect Joe Biden. By signing it and sending it to the Justice Department, as Trump has done - even though in error - Hunter is now immune to any charges that federal prosecutors may have filed regarding his income taxes. Since the pardon reads "on any and all charges that may arise", all federal criminal prosecution is now precluded.

The number of pardons is estimated at several hundred, far more than any other president has given as he left office.

When made aware of his error, Trump tweeted that a reporter for the mainstream media probably had slipped the Biden pardon into the pile during an interview. "In the future - what there is left of it - I'll only let in reporters from Fox, One America News and NewsMax. They're the only ones I can trust. Well," he said as an afterthought, "even Fox isn't always reliable."