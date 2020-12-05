Melania Offers Bidens Personal Tour of White House “Especially if Hunter Will Be There”

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Saturday, 5 December 2020

Washington - Melania Trump has reached out to future First Lady Jill Biden to offer a personally conducted tour of the White House living quarters for the Biden family.

“I especially would like to extend my welcome to all of the extended Biden family, including, of course, Hunk...I mean, Hunter Biden,” said the current First Lady in an interview with a local fashion magazine.

“It would be so interesting to hear of Hunter’s adventures in the Ukraine. It can be such a dangerous place, even for a handsome, young, well-built guy like him,” added Melania.

Jill Biden couldn’t be reached for comment.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

