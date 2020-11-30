Trump Rails At Judges As They Reject His Voter Fraud Claims

Court after court, or judge after judge is rejecting Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud. Imagine! It’s either a vast Judicial conspiracy or Trump doesn’t have a leg or false vote to stand on. And the courts were so terrific about not releasing his tax or financial records.

In Wisconsin, Trump paid $3 million for a voter recount, but Joe Biden came up with an additional 132 vote gain, further solidifying his win.

That must have been a bitter $3 million piece of chocolate cake for Trump to swallow.

Trump’s lawyers wanted the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to throw out 2.5 million mail-in votes, saying they were unconstitutional.

Ho, hum, fiddly dee.

The judges argued that if Trump’s lawyers had constitutional concerns about mail-in voting, they should have filed their complaint before the general election, and not afterward, when they saw their client, Trump, had lost the state of Pennsylvania.

Aye, ya, ya! Aren’t those men in black great?

They go on: “It is not our role to lend legitimacy to such transparent and untimely efforts to subvert the will of Pennsylvania voters.”

Amen! And Trump’s lawyers were mopped off the floor.

Desperate to prove he was done wrong, Trump called into the only ear willing to listen, Fox News, and sobbed for close to an hour about the injustice of being unable to switch the results of an election he lost, and make baseless claims of fraud.

An amazing footnote about the 2020 election is not that Trump lost, but that Trump received close to 74 million votes.

Go figure.

Read more by this author: