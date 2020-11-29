Justices React to Voter Fraud Case

Funny story written by wasabiphil

Sunday, 29 November 2020

image for Justices React to Voter Fraud Case

In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court today rejected the Trump legal team's request for an appeal of the Pennsylvania voter fraud case. While unsigned opinions generally leave the public in the dark about the Court's thought process, a recording and a photo were leaked to major news outlets, perhaps with the intent of sending a message.

"What I don't understand is how you can have the balls to appeal after that judge made a fool of your lawyers!" indicated a voice thought to be Thomas. "You forget who you are dealing with, if you aren't embarrassed by a lack of evidence, you can't be embarrassed by a federal judge cutting those balls off!" indicated who we think is Kavanaugh. "Can I say something?" said Barrett, in that squeaky voice.

"Shut up!" said everybody else.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more