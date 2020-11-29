Justices React to Voter Fraud Case

In an unsigned opinion, the Supreme Court today rejected the Trump legal team's request for an appeal of the Pennsylvania voter fraud case. While unsigned opinions generally leave the public in the dark about the Court's thought process, a recording and a photo were leaked to major news outlets, perhaps with the intent of sending a message.

"What I don't understand is how you can have the balls to appeal after that judge made a fool of your lawyers!" indicated a voice thought to be Thomas. "You forget who you are dealing with, if you aren't embarrassed by a lack of evidence, you can't be embarrassed by a federal judge cutting those balls off!" indicated who we think is Kavanaugh. "Can I say something?" said Barrett, in that squeaky voice.

"Shut up!" said everybody else.