"Fight On Mr. President" Says Guy Whose Stiffest Competition for GOP Run in 2024 is Ivanka Trump

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Monday, 9 November 2020

image for "Fight On Mr. President" Says Guy Whose Stiffest Competition for GOP Run in 2024 is Ivanka Trump
Fight on, Mr. President!

Charleston, South Carolina - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, celebrating his resounding election victory after Trump-loving voters in his home state overwhelmingly returned him to office, urged President Trump to fight the election results in an interview shortly after his win.

Graham, who sharply criticized Trump in 2016, changed his tune a few years ago and embraced the leader of the Republican Party when it became apparent that his reelection bid depended upon the Party of Trump in South Carolina.

That proved to be a correct strategy. Now Graham has taken his support a step further, insisting that Trump pursue a meaningless attempt to overturn the results of the election, which he lost by almost 5 million votes.

"Fight on Mr. President!" said the Senator, while simultaneously filing papers to begin his 2024 campaign in Charleston.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more