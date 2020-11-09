"Fight On Mr. President" Says Guy Whose Stiffest Competition for GOP Run in 2024 is Ivanka Trump

Charleston, South Carolina - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, celebrating his resounding election victory after Trump-loving voters in his home state overwhelmingly returned him to office, urged President Trump to fight the election results in an interview shortly after his win.

Graham, who sharply criticized Trump in 2016, changed his tune a few years ago and embraced the leader of the Republican Party when it became apparent that his reelection bid depended upon the Party of Trump in South Carolina.

That proved to be a correct strategy. Now Graham has taken his support a step further, insisting that Trump pursue a meaningless attempt to overturn the results of the election, which he lost by almost 5 million votes.

"Fight on Mr. President!" said the Senator, while simultaneously filing papers to begin his 2024 campaign in Charleston.