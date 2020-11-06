American media broken by apparent Biden victory

Massive layoffs are expected at CNN, MSNBC, Saturday Night Live and across the alphabet networks, as the realization sets in that without the manufactured scandals surrounding the four years of Donald Trump, the 24-hour propaganda platforms will have little or nothing to say.

Talks are starting between the various outlets to decide on a strategy of covering the plans of the Biden administration’s desire for redecorating the White House in a midwestern 50s motif with a segregated lunch counter in the White House canteen, complete with a soda fountain and a record player.

A large municipal-style swimming pool with a lifeguard stand is planned for the Rose Garden, and a metal carport with a Lawn Jockey either side of the entrance is expected to be installed next to the portico, to house Biden’s old Corvette convertible.