Guy Who Said Philadelphia Was a Horrible Place Can't Believe That He's Not Winning the Vote There

Philadelphia, PA - President Donald Trump complained loudly, on Friday, that the voting in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its two largest cities was going against him, and that there simply had to be fraud involved..

Trump has repeatedly belittled Philadelphia in particular, recently claiming that "bad things happen in Philadelphia."

However, as mail-in voting returns were calculated by vote centers in the area, the people of Philadelphia rewarded the President's admiration by voting against him by margins of around 85 to 15 percent.

"This is fraudulent, there has to be something wrong here," said the President, during a White House briefing on Thursday. "Everyone loves me in Philadelphia."