Ted Cruz to Twitter: “Stop Censuring Trump; My Wife IS Ugly and My Dad DID Kill JFK“

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Thursday, 29 October 2020

image for Ted Cruz to Twitter: “Stop Censuring Trump; My Wife IS Ugly and My Dad DID Kill JFK“
Ted Cruz complaining about Twitter

Washington - The presidents of Twitter, Facebook and Google were called in front of a Senate Committee chaired by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican who grilled the social media companies about actions they have taken to censure information on their platforms.

The GOP members of the committee were especially incensed that Twitter and Facebook were deleting posts by Conservative sources like Breitbart, Infowars, Daily Wire and, of course, the Conspiracy Peddler-in-Chief, Donald Trump, that were unproven and not factual.

“You guys are always picking on President Trump. He always tells the truth. Just look at what he said about my family,” said Cruz. “I just want the President to like me.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

