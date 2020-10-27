Giant Fly enters presidential race

In an astounding moment of bravery, representatives for last-minute voting statistics have reported a late entry into the presidential race, with the signing of The Giant Fly to the roster of eligible candidates.

Through an insect interpreter, The Giant Fly sternly indicated that the only reason Canadians had maintained their political equilibrium, was directly related to the presence of the Giant Spider in front of the National Arts Center, and he felt it was his duty to bring art to life, and set all buzz hearts aflutter by throwing himself at the problem, despite being warned he would be SQUASHED INTO THE PAVEMENT LIKE A BUG.

All protests against the fly's inclusion this year have been met with gestures of support from Hari Krishna, The Mars Society, The Dukhabors, and a few leftist offshoots of the Mormon society, who have been accused of breeding like flies.

The Giant Fly credits his bravery to Mike Pence, who he says simply got him carried away.