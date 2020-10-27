Self-Made Entrepreneur Jared Kushner Says Blacks Need to Get Motivated to be Successful Like Him

Washington - The first Son-In-Law of the nation, Jared Kushner, spoke in a campaign speech on behalf of his father-in-law Donald Trump and commented to African Americans about their lack of motivation to become as successful as he is.

"We can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful." said Kushner. "If they can be motivated to be successful, like me, they won't have anything to complain about.

Kushner is, of course, one of the nation's most notable "rags-to-riches", self-made men. Starting with nothing at all, he created an empire worth billions. Many of the tenants of his run-down apartment buildings in large east coast cities were happy to see Kushner reach out to help motivate them to rise up and build a fortune equal to his.

"I would have something to say, but I'm just speechless," said one occupant of Kushner's apartments. Clearly, the man was so motivated by Kushner, he just couldn't find the right words.