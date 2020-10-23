Trump and his "Johnson": the truth

Funny story written by whatinthe world

Friday, 23 October 2020

image for Trump and his "Johnson": the truth
Donald and a sexy admirer

The President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, has addressed the issue of his supposed physical impotency. He wanted to dispel any myths circulating that he couldn't get off on his own beauty.

"I can make even a f...ing horse randy as hell," he said. Trump was keen to demonstrate his abilities, and asked a willing participant, a Mrs Ruth Gunrunner, to place her mouth in a certain spot on his body. After several times, she jackpotted, and an eruption greater than Mt Vesuvious was witnessed.

Trump was later heard to cry "I'm the f..k of the century, man!"

Critics have refused to take on board the President's glowing self-endorsements. Some, however, have suggested Mr Trump resign now, so the nation can complete the emasculation of his nether regions.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

