Las Vegas Job Waiting For Trump After White House

With a no-kill switch or mute button at Donald Trump’s next job, (should he be willing to accept it) there's a one-hour opening act for headline performers, blasting away and slandering whomever he wishes, church, science, allies, newscasters, women, minority groups, Democrats, children, doing just that, sort of like his present job, or his station in life, but without any White House attachment.

His salary would be supplemented with the breakfast and dinner all you can eat buffet menu. Again, much like his present job.

Viewing a copy of the breakfast and dinner all you can eat buffet menus, Trump immediately accepted the position. His staff just as immediately asked if he wasn’t cutting his possible reelection short.

“Guys, I can toe play my banjo, Silver, in Vegas on stage between acts. What other ex-president has even in the history of the whole wide world ever played the banjo in Vegas with his toes?”

His staff, fearing instant dismissal and reprisals, agreed enthusiastically.

“What if you were to, somehow, miraculously win reelection and have another four years here in the White House? Granted, you could never realistically win the popular vote, after caging children and letting over 220,000 people die, but you could win the electoral college, with a tiny, little bit of help from Vladimir Putin?”

“Well, then, this is the same job as Vegas. In that case, I’ll continue as is, but instead, play Silver from the Truman Balcony every morning at sunrise.”

