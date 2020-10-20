People Who Worship Jesus Also Worship Trump Because That’s Forking Laughable

Washington - People in the United States who say they follow the life and teachings of a man who lived 2000 years ago, and inspired his followers to be humble, kind, considerate, truthful and follow biblical laws, also have fallen in deep love with a lying, cowardly, rude rich jerk who can’t recite one verse of the same bible.

Some of these churchgoers who, it's been alleged, follow the Great Orange Clown bemoaned the fact that younger citizens didn’t seem as interested in religion as people in their generation, because....yeah, no shit, Sherlock, your a bunch of old clueless hypocrites, so why would any young person want to follow your example?