California GOP Prove Their Previous Complaints About Election Fraud by Committing Election Fraud

Orange County, California - Earlier this week, State Republican leaders in California, who have long complained about rampant election fraud in the state and across the U.S. without any evidence to support those claims, finally proved their point by installing dozens of fake ballot collection boxes across the state, calling them “official ballot drop boxes”.

California officials immediately ordered the Republicans to “cease and desist” from installing any more of the fake boxes, whose contents could be tampered with by any unauthorized person.

“We’re going to keep an eye on them, you can trust us, just give us your ballots. Even if you’re a libtard we will put them where they belong,” said one Trumper Republican.