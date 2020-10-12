Republicans' Predictions of Religion Being an Issue at the Barrett Hearing Come True After They All Bring it Up

Washington - The confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett proceeded Monday morning at the U.S. Senate amid partisan bickering between Democrat and Republican members of the Judiciary Committee.

Supporters of Judge Barrett, which includes almost all Repubican members of the Senate, were quick to point out, in opening arguments, that making an issue of Judge Barrett's Catholic religion was just plain wrong, and that the American people will see through such attempts, and side with the Republicans in the hearings and election.

Democrats largely avoided the issue of the Judge's religion, however, leaving most, if not all, of the discussion around her religious beliefs to the GOP.

"I think we have shown the irresponsible discussion around the candidate's religion to be prevalent in these discussions," said Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. "If you think you can question the Judge's religion in these hearings, you are in the wrong town my friend," he screamed at himself.