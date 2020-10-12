Trumper Militias Sending Armed Guards to Polling Locations to Make Sure U.S. Doesn't Turn Into Venezuela

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Monday, 12 October 2020

image for Trumper Militias Sending Armed Guards to Polling Locations to Make Sure U.S. Doesn't Turn Into Venezuela
Trumper militias eager to guard polling places

Washington - After President Trump suggested that armed guards might be needed at polling stations in the United States for the upcoming elections, Trump-supporting militias felt activated by the President to perform their patriotic duty and help in the effort to provide security for American voters.

The GOP, which has allowed Trump powers heretofore only reserved for dictators and crime bosses, including obstructing justice, making tens of millions from his resorts related to his presidency, retaliating against whistle blowers and harassing the press, approved of the idea.

"We can't allow our country to turn into Venezuela," said one heavily-armed prospective poll watcher. "We are not racists, just good patriotic family people, with good judgement, so there won't be any trouble, as long as libtard voters stay in line," he explained.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

