Trumper Militia Kidnap Mitch McConnell and Force Him to Stay at Covid Infested White House

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Sunday, 11 October 2020

image for Trumper Militia Kidnap Mitch McConnell and Force Him to Stay at Covid Infested White House
Members of the pro-Trump militia have kidnapped McConnell

Louisville - A Kentucky pro-Trump militia have kidnapped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from his home here, and have transported him to the White House grounds where he will be held until the election.

Militia members became enraged at McConnell’s refusal to attend virus super-spreading events at the White House and his constant wearing of masks in Washington D.C.

Trump was happy to see McConnell, gave him a big Covid hug, and assured him he “need not fear getting Covid”.

“I have a private helicopter that can transport you to Walter Reed Hospital to get the latest treatment administered by 20 of the best doctors. It will be like a gift from God!” said Trump to McConnell.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

