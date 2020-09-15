Trump’s Coronavirus Vaccine Is Coming, Uh Huh, Like His Tax Returns

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Tuesday, 15 September 2020

"I told you he was a liar. I found out the hard way."

As a win-win tactic to cover up his failure at warning Americans back in January about the coronavirus, Donald Trump today announced that a vaccine would be ready as soon as election day, November 3, 2020. Maybe even sooner.

Voters are supposed to be gullible enough to say, “Gosh, me oh my, Trump isn’t a layabout, do-nothing, TV couch potato, after all, a vaccine is on its way. And just before election day on November 3, 2020.

Wait, just a minute. A little bit of deja vu, maybe?

Didn't Trump say the same thing, or make a similar promise about his tax returns during the 2016 election? Tax returns gonna be released before the election. Then they’re being audited. “It’s very complex. I’m so rich and have so many investments.”

But, after the election, what happened? Donald Trump has been fighting tooth-and-nail, preventing the release of his tax returns. He’s even gone to the Supreme Court several times, asking the court to allow him to keep his tax returns private.

If he lied about his tax returns being audited, could he also be lying about an imaginary coronavirus vaccine by election day?

Yes.

Dr. Fauci announced that no way could a vaccine be ready for distribution before election day. It just plain ain't going to happen. (Fauci did not use the word ain't.)

Trump says, “Fire that traitor.”

The United Nations and the Hague plan to step in today, ordering the US and the rest of the world to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Trump won't.

They will.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

