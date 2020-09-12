Kaitlyn Jenner in world first procedure

Jenner wants all transgender people to follow her lead

Once the head of the Kardashian family, the former Bruce Jenner, Kaitlyn Jenner, expressed her boredom with life as a woman. So, in order to shake her life into something more substantial, Kaitlyn has announced she will transition to a four-legged animal, possibly a panther. She will, thus, become the first human to do so on the planet.

Kaitlyn hopes, by undergoing this unusual procedure, that many other transgender types can see a light in the dark, and consider the positive aspects of becoming a dog or cat, or even an elephant.

Jenner said she will start the procedure in the next few weeks by eating cans of Tom Cat and using kitty litter.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

